Jackson MLK Center celebrates completion of renovations

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — It has been a year in the making, but today leaders from across the city of Jackson gathered to celebrate the newly renovated Martin Luther King Jr. Center.

Building a place for community on the south side of Jackson has been the goal of the MLK Jr. center for more than 60 years. Now with the ribbon cut and renovations complete, former director, John Willis said that the tradition will live on for generations.

“We’ve been supported here in this building. People have wanted to have a place where they can come and be proud of. I don’t know about you but in the 20 years that I have been around here in King Center, I don’t know of another multi million dollar project on the south side of Jackson,” Chief Equity officer for the city of Jackson, John Willis said.

Renovations include a new welcome center, offices for things like classes and community events, an all new kitchen to serve the hundreds of kids that come after school and during the summer as well as a brand new gym.