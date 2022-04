JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Murder suspect Kejuan Watts has been bound over to the Jackson County Circuit Court by Judge Allison Bates.

Watts faces charges of Open Murder and Felony Firearm. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

The trial relates to an August 25, 2021 shooting that occurred in the Log Cabin Party Store parking lot that resulted in the death of Sha’nya Coleman-Young.

Watts, who was 18, turned himself over to authorities on September 21.

