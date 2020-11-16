Jackson Police Department to increase some fees

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson City Council voted at their Oct. 27 meeting to increase the fee’s for the Jackson Police Department for the following services starting Dec. 1:

Ink fingerprinting fees will be $10 for the first completed card and $5 for each additional card completed in any one day.

PBTs will be charged at $2 for City residents or $5 for non-residents per successful test. A valid ID will be required to confirm residency.

A notary fee of $5 maximum per day will be instituted for firearm purchase permit/applications. The applicant may take the application to have it notarized elsewhere and return it at a later date to the Police Department.

“This increase in fees reflects only a small percentage of the cost to the police department to provide

these services,” said Director Elmer Hitt. “We work to provide the best service possible at the lowest

cost, however occasional increases due to economic changes are sometimes necessary.”

The fees for crash reports, background checks, bicycle licenses, and digital LiveScan fingerprinting will stay the same.

The JPD has been using the current fee schedule since 2009.