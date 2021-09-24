Jackson Police find two stolen cars in one place, 23-year-old arrested

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Two birds, one stone. The Jackson Police Department helped Chelsea law enforcement find a stolen car in the 400 block of Damon St. Thursday and while they were there, they found another stolen car.

The second car they found had been reported stolen out of Kalamazoo.

During the incident, officers arrested a 23-year-old man who had an outstanding felony warrant out of Calhoun County.

This information was part of JPD’S Community Activity report.

Also in the report, JPD says they made 23 traffic stops on Thursday.