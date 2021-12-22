Jackson prison worker arrested for smuggling drugs to inmates

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police have arrested an employee at a prison in Jackson for smuggling drugs to inmates.

Thomas Daugherty, a 46-year-old corrections officer from Jackson, has been charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner in prison.

MSP says he was smuggling the drugs into the Michigan Department of Corrections’ Parnall Correctional Facility.

MSP says their detectives were tipped off to the alleged smuggling by corrections investigators on Dec. 17.

Preliminary investigations and searches of Daugherty’s residence led to his arrest on Dec. 20.

Daugherty is charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner in prison.