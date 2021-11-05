Man found guilty of assault with intent to murder after firing at police in Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson County jury has found a man guilty of two counts of assault with intent to murder plus more charges after he fired at police from a home.

On Dec. 5, 2019, Jackson Police officers knocked on a home in the 400 block of Bloomfield Blvd.

The defendant, David Davis, subsequently began firing his gun at the officers, who then took cover around the home.

Davis also faces two additional charges of assault with intent to great bodily harm.

The maximum possible penalty for assault with intent to murder is life in prison.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka released the following statement in regards to the verdict:

“First off, I want to thank the jury for doing their civic duty to serve as jurors. This trial started last Thursday and finished up on Thursday of this week. It was a great sacrifice of their time to sit as jurors and hear this case. They did a great job,” said Prosecutor Jarzynka.

“I also want to thank the trial team of Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Hull and Det. Mike Klimmer of the City of Jackson Police Department for doing an outstanding job in preparing and presenting this case to the jury,” continued Jarzynka.

The sentencing date has been scheduled for Dec. 8, 2021, before Circuit Court Judge John G. McBain.