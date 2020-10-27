Man shot in Jackson while sleeping in his car

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The search for a suspect is on after a man was shot several times Sunday morning in Jackson.

The victim said he was shot while sleeping in a car.

Police said it happened around 3:15 on the 300 block of E. Mansion St.

The 37-year-old man was parked on the street and sleeping when the car was shot several times.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

The number for the Jackson Police Sergeant for this case is on your screen. (517) 768-8724

Call in a tip if you know anything that could help.