JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street early Friday morning, Jackson police say.

Police say around 6:45 a.m. a Honda motorcycle was heading south on Cooper Street when the motorcyclist moved into the left lane to pass a car that was slowing down to turn right.

Then, a Chevrolet Trailblazer turned off of Porter to make a left hand turn onto Cooper and was hit by the motorcycle that was still heading south in the left turn lane.

Police have identified the motorcyclist as 38-year-old Tyrel Caldwell from Portage.

The driver of the Trailblazer was a 42-year-old woman.

Officials said alcohol and drugs are not expected in the crash.