Northwest Community Schools go virtual for two weeks, all athletics/activities cancelled

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)---In life, it's often the connections we make with people that can lead to us to where we need to be. For John Hays, that saying is literal through his organization Connecting the Dots. The group helps pair people with resources to help them when they need it most.

"The everyday worker who just falls on hard times, not necessarily somebody who qualifies for traditional support that most are known for, but somebody who just needs a little help bridging a small gap," said Founder of Connecting the Dots, John Hays.