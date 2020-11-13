Northwest Community Schools go virtual for two weeks, all athletics/activities cancelled

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Northwest Community schools announced they are transitioning to online learning effective Monday, Nov. 16 – Nov. 30.
All athletic practices, events and after-school activities have been cancelled for this period.
This includes drivers training held at the NWAHS building.
Northwest Preschool and Childcare will remain open.
For further info, visit www.nwschools.org.
Northwest Community Schools follow Eaton Rapids Public Schools, Charlotte Public Schools and Holt Public Schools in transitioning to online classes.