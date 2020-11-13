Northwest Community Schools go virtual for two weeks, all athletics/activities cancelled

Jackson
Posted: / Updated:
Lauren Furst

In this Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, photo fifth grade teacher Lauren Furst leads an online class at Meridien Public Charter School, in Washington. Several DC charter schools have been doing in-person teaching for small groups of students. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Northwest Community schools announced they are transitioning to online learning effective Monday, Nov. 16 – Nov. 30.

All athletic practices, events and after-school activities have been cancelled for this period.

This includes drivers training held at the NWAHS building.

Northwest Preschool and Childcare will remain open.

For further info, visit www.nwschools.org.

Northwest Community Schools follow Eaton Rapids Public SchoolsCharlotte Public Schools and Holt Public Schools in transitioning to online classes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar