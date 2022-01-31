Not 1, not 2, but 3 OWI arrests made in Jackson-area Friday

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police troopers from the Jackson Post made three separate Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) arrests Friday.

The first arrest was made during a traffic stop in Napoleon Township. The driver was pulled over for committing multiple driving violations. The 34-year-old driver from Brooklyn was arrested for OWI and lodged.

The next arrested happened in nearby Hillsdale County, when MSP troopers made a stop for ‘multiple moving violations.’

The 57-year-old driver from Hillsdale was also arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Lastly, MSP Troopers were called to a two-car crash in Sandstone Township, back over in Jackson County.

After an investigation, a 25-year-old from Detroit was found to be operating while intoxicated. The person was arrested and lodged.