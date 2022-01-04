PHOTOS: 2 stores in Jackson robbed at gun point minutes apart

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Two stores in Jackson were robbed at gun point around 6:00 a.m. on Monday.

Admiral Station on the 800 block of N. West Ave. and PS Food Mart on the 800 block of Lansing Ave. were robbed by the same group of four subjects, Jackson Police say.

Police were first called to Admiral Station around 6:00 a.m. for a reported armed robbery. Police say three people went inside the store while one person held the door and was a look out.

One of the people inside the store pulled a handgun from his coat and pointed it at the store clerk, and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

At that point, police say the subjects left the scene in a white minivan.

As the police were getting to Admiral Station, another 911 call came in about an armed robbery at the PS Food Mart.

Police say video from both stores show the person showing a gun.

An unknown amount of money was also taken from PS Food Mart.

Shortly after, around 6:20 a.m. the white minivan that the suspects were driving in both armed robberies was found on Demay Ct.

The owner of the minivan said the car was stolen from his home on the 1100 block of S. Milwaukee St. and he didn’t know it was gone until he was notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796 or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.