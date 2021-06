JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A pedestrian bridge is being installed today for the new Elmdale Trail that is going to be part of Ella Sharp Park in Jackson.

The bridge will take walkers, runners and bikers over a drain in the park, the City of Jackson said.

The project is designed to increase pedestrian access through the park and give kids who live nearby a safe route to school.

The project was partially funded through a Safe Routes to School grant and the trail should be open in mid-July.