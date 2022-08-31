JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Police in Jackson are looking for 44-year-old Leandrew Martin in connection to the shooting death of Markeithis Smith.

The homicide happened in Jackson on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Officials say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Martin for open murder and felony firearm.

Earlier this week, police said the incident started with an argument outside a party store that is just a few blocks from downtown Jackson.

The victim’s girlfriend, who says she was there, is calling it senseless violence.

“He didn’t deserve this, and it’s hurting me,” said the victim’s girlfriend, Quintella Cleve.

Police found Smith lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about where Martin may be is asked to call Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at 517-768-8637 or info can be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.