Police identify 39-year-old man who died in Jackson County crash

PARMA Township, Mich. (WLNS) — The 39-year-old Homer, Michigan man who died in a vehicle crash Jan. 14 has been identified as Robert Curley, according to Jackson Post Troopers from the Michigan State Police.

The crash occurred Thursday, January 14, 2021 at approximately 11:40 PM.

One vehicle crashed on W. Michigan Ave near Callahan Rd.

Curley was the single occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

