Police need your help locating suspect involved in pickup truck theft

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post are asking for your help finding a suspect involved in a pickup truck theft.

The pickup truck was stolen was from a house in Hillsdale.

It is suspected that this incident is related to other stolen vehicles out of Hillsdale and Lenawee Counties, as well as Indiana.

The pictured vehicle has been recovered however the stolen trailer has not been recovered.

The pictured suspect is seen attempting to use a stolen debit card.

Anyone with information please contact Trooper Morton or D/Sgt. Baker at the MSP Jackson Post 517-780-4580