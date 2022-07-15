JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Potter Center is presenting its 2022-23 season with a wide range of entertainment for everyone, including live music, comedy, and dance.

Main acts include: REO Speedwagon, Paul Reiser and Craig Morgan.

Season tickets will go on sale on Monday, July 18 at 10 a.m.

A look at the line up for this season:

We Are Messengers with special guest, Jordan St. Cyr, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

REO Speedwagon, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

Paul Reiser, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

Craig Morgan’s God, Family and Country Tour with opening act Ray Fulcher, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

The Sensational Acrobats of The Shanghai Circus, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022

MICHAEL BOLTON “Greatest Hits and Holiday Favourites,” 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022

Shadows of the 60s: A Tribute to Motown Super Groups, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Wings: Dublin Irish Dance, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023

Lonestar, 7 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023

Hollywood Nights: The True Bob Seger Experience, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023

The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience, 12 p.m. & 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023

There are season package discounts available for people purchasing tickets to three or more shows.

For more information on tickets and discounts click here.