Recent Jackson High School alum killed in tragic car crash

Friends and family of Antavier Gittens memorialize him with a candlelight vigil and balloon release on Dec. 20, 2021, in front of Jackson High School. Gittens was killed in a vehicle crash in Jackson the day before. (Mitchell Kukulka | MLive.com)

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A recent graduate of Jackson High school died in a crash in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 19, according to our media partners at MLive.

Jackson High School made the announcement via Facebook that 19-year-old Antavier Gittens had died following a car crash.

“Antavier was a very helpful young man who will be sorely missed and remembered for his kindness,” the post said. “Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”

Gittens was a graduate of the 2020 class of Jackson High Vikings.

Police say they responded to the crash in Jackson around 2:18 a.m. on Sunday.

Gittens was driving the car.

A 17-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, said Jackson Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt.

The passenger told Hitt that Gittens lost control of the car after hitting a curb and crashed into a tree.

A balloon release and vigil was held last night in honor of the Jackson High graduate.

The car crash remains under investigation.