LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More of Jackson’s main pedestrian trail will be getting an upgrade in the coming years, as the City of Jackson recently received a $300,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department says the funds will be used to reconstruct the MLK Equality Trail from West Prospect Street to South West Avenue, a 0.6-mile portion of the pathway.

There is no start date planned for the trail resurfacing.

According to the City of Jackson, the current pathway is more than 20-years-old with uneven surfaces.

The new trail will be made of concrete and widened to accommodate more traffic. These improvements will also make the trail more accessible for people with disabilities.

The trail starts in Downtown Jackson at the intersection of Cooper Street and Washington Avenue, going through several south and west-side residential neighborhoods before transitioning at Weatherwax Drive in Summit Township.