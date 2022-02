JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Public Schools announced on Facebook they have decided to cancel school for Thursday, Feb. 17.

The weather conditions are supposed to get worse throughout the day, so JPS said they made the decision to cancel, knowing how the weather will impact the afternoon bus runs and walking students.

“Please stay safe and we will see everyone back in school next Tuesday following the President’s Day weekend,” JPS said on Facebook.