Social district to help businesses gets approval in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– Following a six to one vote during Tuesday night’s Jackson City Council meeting, businesses in the area will now get support from a new social district.

Once in place, the district will allow the serving of alcoholic beverages to customers, who can enjoy those drinks in the outdoor public spaces of Downtown Jackson.

The district is located in the center of Downtown Jackson, bound by Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Washington Avenue, Blackstone Street, and Louis Glick Highway.

The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) worked with City officials to set up the social district’s

guidelines. The State of Michigan passed legislation last year that allows local governments to create

their own social districts

“We know businesses have been struggling through the shutdowns, and our residents want to get back downtown, so this is something that can help boost business and provide safe visits for our residents,” said Downtown Development Authority Cory Mays.

“I’m excited about the social district and getting the ball rolling. It’s good to know we change district guidelines in the future and look for ways we can improve it,”said Sixth Ward Councilmember Will Forgrave.

The City is planning on having the district started later this summer.