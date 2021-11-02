Teen shot and killed while walking down street in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson Police Department says that a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking in the area of W. High St. and Sheldon St. Monday night.

Police were called to the area around 6:20 p.m. after getting reports of shots being fired and quickly found a victim on the ground bleeding.

The 16-year-old had been shot in the leg and police say he was bleeding severely.

He was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health by ambulance, but he died while at the hospital.

The initial investigations found that the victim was walking with two other people when the suspect shot at them multiple times.

The suspect has not been identified and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Police say that an autopsy will be done tomorrow.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.