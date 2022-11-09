JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A millage to replace the Jackson County Jail was struck down by voters Tuesday night.

The jail was built in the 1950s and now decades later the sheriff’s department says it’s showing it’s age.

“Everything is literally falling apart at the seams,” said Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette.

Voters in Jackson County convincingly said no on the millage. With 100% of the votes in, ‘no’ leads ‘yes’ 59-41.

The total cost for a new jail was just under $52 million. Officials say if passed, the 1 mill tax increase would have paid for the facility over the next 20 years.

Prior to the election, Sheriff Schuette also said there would not be cuts if the proposal didn’t pass.