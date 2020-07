Jacob Sabins is a Lansing native that has spent his entire life learning, growing, and working in the mid-Michigan community. Jacob is a graduate of Waverly High School and Michigan State University, and he has served as a mechanical engineer in the Lansing area for over 16 years. For the past six years, Jacob has served as a Principal with Clark Trombley Randers Consulting Engineers, working on a wide variety of construction projects across the state and around the country