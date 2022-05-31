https://jamesedwardbuilders.com/

In the fall of 1984, I went to Michigan State University for Building Construction Management. I worked in the commercial field, while also working with an established Custom Home Builder in the area. I soon realized that my true passion was in the residential custom home business. After working with that firm from age 22-32, I decided to start my own company. I aligned myself with a friend, who became a great business partner. Since my middle name is James and his was Edward we decided to creatively name the company James Edward Builders Inc. In 2006 my business partner decided to move on to other things. We had already created a good name in the Greater Lansing area, so I decided to keep the name we had created. Twenty years later, we have built over 300 homes with a majority of our builds being pure customer referrals. We pride ourselves on a very candid atmosphere with our clients. We are very aware of the stress that may happen if the home building process and communication are not living up to our customer’s expectations.

I, Tom James Gottschalk, owner of JEB, personally guide my clients through the process of design, land acquisition, closing, all the way to finish. Our experienced Project Managers also guide clients along the way. I am proud to say that we get many compliments from customers about how professional and adept all our selection consultants and team members are. We understand that most people build only one home in their lifetime, even though we have several customers who have built two with us. We realize that building should be a joyful experience, so fittingly our motto is “We are committed to make your building experience a positive one.”

Whether you have land you would like to build your dream home on or need assistance finding the perfect lot, James Edward Builders will make your building experience an enjoyable one.

We take special care to insure that every detail is to your specifications, no matter how small.

With over 25 years experience in home design and construction, Thomas James Gottschalk has the knowledge to insure your home is built right. Regardless of your style or lot we can design and construct exactly what you desire.

New home construction can be an over-whelming experience. Let us help you today!

“We are committed to making your building experience a positive one!”