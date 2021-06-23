Alcohol sales banned at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (WLNS) — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics is going to look different than past games in many ways.
With 30 days to go until the start of the games, organizers have decided against selling alcohol at venues while defending plans to allow thousands of people.
Organizers have moved ahead with preparations for the games, despite strong concerns among the Japanese public that hosting delegations from across the globe could result in further COVID-19 outbreaks.
Alcohol sales have been restricted in and around Tokyo after health officials warned drinking would encourage close contact, loud speaking, and mingling in bars that could spread the virus.
