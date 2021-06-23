Alcohol sales banned at Tokyo Olympics

A bird rests with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba section Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Tokyo. Two top officials of Japan’s ruling LDP party on Thursday, April 15, 2021, said radical changes could be coming to the Tokyo Olympics. One went as far to suggest they still could be canceled, and the other that even if they proceed, it might be without any fans. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (WLNS) — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics is going to look different than past games in many ways.

With 30 days to go until the start of the games, organizers have decided against selling alcohol at venues while defending plans to allow thousands of people.

Organizers have moved ahead with preparations for the games, despite strong concerns among the Japanese public that hosting delegations from across the globe could result in further COVID-19 outbreaks.

Alcohol sales have been restricted in and around Tokyo after health officials warned drinking would encourage close contact, loud speaking, and mingling in bars that could spread the virus.

