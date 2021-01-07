Japan’s Prime Minister confident Olympics will go on despite state of emergency

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, left, also the Liberal Democratic Party party leader, poses with the ruling party’s senior officials, including Toshihiro Nikai, right, at the party headquarters in Tokyo, on Sept. 15, 2020. Prime Minister Suga came to office on a surge of popularity, pledging to combat the coronavirus and fix the languishing economy. Now his support ratings have plunged amid flaring virus outbreaks and scandals within the ruling party, even as the economy appears to be recovering. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO, JAPAN (WLNS)– Japan’s Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, said on Thursday that he is confident the Olympics will go ahead despite a state of emergency being declared for the Tokyo region.

Covid-19 cases are rising quickly in Japan, although they are still at a far lower level than those seen in Europe and the Americas.

With the Olympics due to begin at the end of July, having already been postponed a year from 2020, there is concern that they will have to be cancelled altogether unless the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control around the world.

However, Suga told reporters that he hoped a global vaccine effort would allow the games to go ahead. Authorities aim to start a vaccination campaign by the end of February.