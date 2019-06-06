Jennifer Sullivan

Jenny Sullivan is a Senior Stylist at Douglas J Salon. She enjoys her profession because she likes making people feel good about themselves. As a hairdresser her goal is to help guests create a hairstyle that fits their lifestyle and express who they are. She is constantly being inspired from Hair Designer TV as well as they ability of her clients to find images on the internet of what they are looking for.

In her free time she likes playing the guitar and gardening, which are just a couple things that allow her to express herself creatively. She is active in her church and enjoys working with other women through her work with therapy dogs. She’s been married for 13 years and has two dogs of her own.

Jenny is excited to be a crew member because she believes women do so much for others and she is always trying to help them understand they need to take care of themselves and feel good about themselves.

