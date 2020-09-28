Jessica Rollins, MA: After working in the Sylvan family for 15 years, Jessica and her husband George had the pleasure of becoming owners of four Sylvan centers in March of 2017. They own and operate centers in Lansing, Jackson, Brighton, and Flint. She earned a Bachelors of Science in Education from CMU, and a Masters in Educational Psychology from EMU. Jessica also serves as the secretary for the DeWitt Public Schools Foundation, where her children attend school, and sits on the Franchise Owner’s Association board for Sylvan Learning. When she isn’t at Sylvan, Jessica enjoys vegetable gardening and camping.