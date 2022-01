LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Bridgewater Interiors is holding job fairs Tuesday and Wednesday at 2369 south Canal Rd.

They are looking to hire more than 200 people, and no experience is needed.

Bridgewater is one of the leading automotive seating manufacturing companies in the United States.

The company is offering a $500 sign-on bonus and tuition reimbursement as well.

If you want to learn more, you can go to bridgetwater-interiors.com