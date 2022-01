LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Bridgewater Interiors is seeking to hire more than 200 people and no experience is needed.

The company is offering a $500 sign-on bonus along with tuition reimbursement.

Officials say it’s one of the leading automotive seating manufacturing companies in the U.S.

If you want to know more, you can go to bridgewater-interiors.com.