LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Burcham Hills assisted living facility is hosting a job fair in the upcoming weeks in search of nurses, caregivers, and med techs.

Wages for these positions begin at $15 dollars an hour with some of them requiring special training and certification.

The job fair is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 3 in two separate sessions beginning at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their website their website.