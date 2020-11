LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Cameron Tool a local automotive tooling company is looking for new employees to join its ranks.

Cameron Tool is employee-owned, and has openings for advancement opportunities, and benefits.

Job Details:

Tool & Die Makers

General Laborer Leading to Apprenticeship Opportunity

CNC Machinists

Apprenticeship Opportunities

Those interested in applying can send their resume to MichiganJobSeeker@gmail.com.