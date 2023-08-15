- The Capital Area Transportation Authority and Eaton County Transportation Authority are hosting job fairs Thursday, August 17, 2023.
- On-site interviews will be conducted throughout the events.
- Both transit agencies are recruiting new bus operators to serve the Capital City region. CATA is also looking to fill mechanic and other full-time positions.
- The CATA job fair runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lansing Center and the EATRAN job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Lansing Mall.
- Job descriptions and online applications can be found at www.cata.org/drive and www.eatran.com.
Job Alert: Capital Area Transportation Authority and Eaton County Transportation Authority
by: Sponsored content by Capital Area Transportation Authority and Eaton County Transportation Authority
