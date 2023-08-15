  • The Capital Area Transportation Authority and Eaton County Transportation Authority are hosting job fairs Thursday, August 17, 2023.
  • On-site interviews will be conducted throughout the events.
  • Both transit agencies are recruiting new bus operators to serve the Capital City region. CATA is also looking to fill mechanic and other full-time positions.
  • The CATA job fair runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lansing Center and the EATRAN job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Lansing Mall.
  • Job descriptions and online applications can be found at www.cata.org/drive and www.eatran.com.