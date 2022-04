LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Capital Area Transportation Authority is holding a job fair on Tuesday, April 19.

They are looking for part-time drivers, first class mechanics, utility workers, and maintenance supervisors

If you’re interested, the job fair is located at the Frandor Shopping Center in the former Sears building.

It will run all day from 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.