OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — CIE Newcor in Owosso is hiring and they are looking to complete the team.

Currently, the company is in need of production supervisors, machine operators, and a quality engineer.

They’re offering $21 an hour, attendance bonuses, and 401-K’s, along with medical, dental, and vision benefits.

For more information, you can visit their website.