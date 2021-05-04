JOB ALERT: Dean Transportation is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Dean Transportation is hiring for both school bus drivers, and service technicians.

School Bus Drivers

Dean Transportation is seeking bus drivers to transport for Lansing School District and Ingham ISD.

Guaranteed paid summer training is available.

The company says they offer Part-time to full-time hours and flexible scheduling.

Positions start at $17.50 per hour, and there is a new hire sign-on bonus up to $750 available for a limited time.

Paid training to obtain a CDL is provided – no prior professional driving experience is needed.

Positions also include a complete benefits package including medical, dental and vision insurance, 401K, life insurance, paid time off.

Service Technicians (Diesel Mechanics)

Dean Transportation is also seeking diesel technicians to handle vehicle maintenance, diagnosis, and repair on school buses, motor coaches and passenger vehicles.

Full-time positions for second and third shifts are available.

Pay is based on experience and certifications. Training is provided, and there is a new hire sign-on bonus up to $750 available for a limited time.

Positions also include a complete benefits package including medical, dental and vision insurance, 401K, life insurance, paid time off.

HOW TO APPLY

Dean Transportation is holding open interviews in Lansing at their offices on Aurelius Road Wednesday, May 5th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can also apply here.