LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Medical Care Facility, also knowns as Dobie Road, is hiring.

The company is looking for both full time and part time positions.

They are specifically looking for residential nurses and licensed practical nurses to work the 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. shift.

Dobie Road says they offer safe staffing ratios, benefits, and a free onsite fitness center.

You can fill out an application at dobieroad.org.