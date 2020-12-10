JOB ALERT: Eaton Rapids Medical Center is hiring

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS)–In Today’s job alert, we’re featuring the Eaton Rapids Medical Center who’s hiring for several positions.

Positions include:

Surgery Registered Nurses

Emergency Department RNs

Medical-Surgical Unit RNs

Laboratory Technologists

Medical Assistants

Business Office positions

Signing bonuses are available on some positions.

The hospital says they’re an independent community focused facility, that has a family-like atmosphere where you’re treated like a neighbor, not a number.

ERMC is centrally located just 30-minutes from Lansing & Jackson

Those looking to apply can do so here.