LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Both CATA and Eatran will host job fairs on Thursday.

CATA will conduct interviews for bus operators, mechanics, and other positions at the Lansing Center from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Eatran will interview for bus operators at the Lansing Mall in front of JCPenney from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

For more information, check out cata.org/drive or visit Eatran’s website below.