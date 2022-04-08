Sponsored content by Graham Health

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Graham Health is now looking for registered and licensed practical nurses, along with hospice care nurses.

They are also in need of a clinical services supervisor, an after hours home nurse, and a remote hospice triage nurse.

Those who are selected will be offered medical, dental, and vision insurance options, along with a company vehicle program.

In addition, workers will be offered a $50,000 pension after three years of service. They also offer flexible schedules, no extended shifts, and minimal weekend shifts will also be included.