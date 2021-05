LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Heartland Hospice, soon to become Pro-Medica Senior Care is looking to hire RN’s and CNA’s.

The company says they offer:

$10,000 Sign on bonus for fulltime CNA’s

Excellent training

Competitive pay

Industry-leading benefits

Student loan repayment assistance

Those looking to apply can do so by visiting PromedicaSeniorCare.org