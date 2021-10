LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Indian Trails has an immediate need for drivers.

They are hiring drivers in Romulus, Kalamazoo, and Owosso and they are offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus.

Indian Trails says they offer great benefits, including 401(k) match and paid CDL training.

New drivers are paid $20.40 per hour.

If you’re interested, apply at indiantrails.com/bus-driver-jobs