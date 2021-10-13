JOB ALERT: Ingham Country Medical Facility is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Medical Facility, formally know as Dobie Road, is hosting a Career Fair Friday, Oct. 15 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

They are hiring for all positions including RN’s, LPN’s, CAN’s, Dining Service Aids, Cooks and Resident Assistants.

They say they have competitive wages and benefits.

The Job Fair will take place at 3860 Dobie Rd in Okemos or at the number 23 CATA bus line with a stop right in front.

To learn more about the open positions, go to https://dobieroad.org/career/