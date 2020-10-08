Job Alert: Ingham County Medical Care Facility is hiring

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– Ingham County Medical Care Facility on Dobie Road is looking for both Nurses, and Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) to work at the Okemos location.

Nurses (RNs/LPNs):

They are in need of up to five RNs and LPNs right now, and have increased their starting rate of pay to $34.25/hour for RNs and $28.25/hour for LPNs in addition to a sign on bonus, benefit package and employee wellness program.

Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs):

Ingham County Medical Care Facility on Dobie Road is also in need of Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) at their Okemos location. Join them where starting wages are the highest in the area at $17.19/hour. Dobie Road provides reimbursement for your CNA license; longevity bonuses; a sign-on bonus; and a comprehensive benefit package.

Both nurses and CNA’s can apply online at www.dobieroad.org.