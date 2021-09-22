JOB ALERT: Jackson National Life is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson National Life is hiring for number of different positions.

They are looking to fill the following roles:

  • Operations Department, including Strategic Support Associate
  • Client Service Advocate
  • Operations Associate 1.

Part-time roles start at $12.50 per hour and full-time roles start as high as $16.50 and Jackson offers opportunities for career development.

Benefits include:

  • Medical, dental, and vision
  • 401(k) retirement plan
  • Holidays and paid time off
  • Life insurance
  • Paid parental leave
  • Paid time off to volunteer
  • Additional benefits and perks

