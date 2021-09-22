JOB ALERT: Jackson National Life is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson National Life is hiring for number of different positions.
They are looking to fill the following roles:
- Operations Department, including Strategic Support Associate
- Client Service Advocate
- Operations Associate 1.
Part-time roles start at $12.50 per hour and full-time roles start as high as $16.50 and Jackson offers opportunities for career development.
Benefits include:
- Medical, dental, and vision
- 401(k) retirement plan
- Holidays and paid time off
- Life insurance
- Paid parental leave
- Paid time off to volunteer
- Additional benefits and perks