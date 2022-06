JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Tumble Finish, a company that specializes in metal conversion coatings, is now looking for an environmental heath and safety manager, and first and second shift production line workers to join their team.

The company says it offers competitive wages and benefits to its workers, including full insurance plans, paid time off, paid holidays, and more.

They are asking anyone who might be interested to call or visit jacksontumble.com to apply.