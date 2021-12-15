JOB ALERT: James Edward Builders is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mid-Michigan’s premier builder, James Edward Builders, is hiring carpenters and lead-framing carpenters to join their team.

They are looking for enthusiastic site support labors and experienced carpenters.

The company is offering $17-$30 an hour and a $1,000 signing bonus, plus paid holidays and vacations.

James Edward Builders is also offering training.

“Our foundations are built upon honesty in a positive workspace. Come join our family-owned company!” the company said.

