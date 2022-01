LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — James Edward Builders is now looking to hire carpenters.

In addition to looking for skilled workers, the company is also looking for those that are enthusiastic.

James Edward Builders is offering wages between $17-30 an hour with a $1,000 signing bonus.

Training will also be made available for those in need.

For more information on how you can apply for these openings, you can visit JamesEdwardBuilders.com or call (517) 339-7790.