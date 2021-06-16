JOB ALERT: KTM Industries is hiring

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — KTM Industries is hosting a job fair on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 2325 Jarco Drive in Holt.

The company is filling over 40 production positions. KTM wants you to join an earth conscience, growing company that manufactures green cell foam.

If you want to learn about the many open production positions at the company, bring your resume, ID, and mask to Saturday’s job fair.

Starting pay at KTM Industries is $16 per hour, $17 per hour for second shift and $18 per hour for third shift.