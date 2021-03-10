JOB ALERT: Lansing Built To Last

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Do you have a great business idea? Or are you an entrepreneur? Or have you been in business 2 years or less? Lansing Built to Last is a new business model competition being held for Michigan residents. If you’re a lifelong resident who’s always had a great idea and wants their community to thrive, this competition is for you.

If you are interested you just need to submit your “intent to compete” by March 14th.

Lansing Built to last will provide mentors to help viable ideas put together a business plan by April 14th.

First place of the Lansing Built to Last will receive a location in downtown Lansing with a full year of business services and expenses.

The winner will receive support to help them launch their first year of business including:

Free rent

Physical renovation budget

Discounted electricity and water

Free legal counsel

Free business banking and financial services

Free branding, marketing, and website creation

Free IT support

Free publicity support

Click here for more information.